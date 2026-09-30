BBMB red flags low Bhakra reservoir levels, asks states to cut water demand

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has raised concerns over declining water availability in the Bhakra reservoir and advised its partner states to rationalise and gradually taper their water demands due to the lower-than-normal storage position. Reservoir remains 32% short of full capacity, holding 5.7 BCM of its 8.5 BCM total storage at end filling season. (HT File)

The issue was discussed at a technical committee meeting (TCM) held on Tuesday, attended by representatives of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. With the reservoir filling season now over, the BBMB management cautioned the states that available water must be used judiciously to meet irrigation, drinking water and hydropower requirements during the coming months.

The Bhakra reservoir currently holds around 5.7 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water against its total live storage capacity of approximately 8.5 BCM, putting the storage level at around 68%. The water level at the dam is around 1,648 feet, about 17 feet below the average of 1,665 feet and 32 feet below the top filling level.

Bhakra irrigates 4 million hectares of agricultural land in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. According to a senior BBMB functionary, if water is not conserved, it would lead to a crisis in the peak summers when water becomes scarce, and the need for drinking water and irrigation also increases.

“Now, we have to use the available water judiciously,” the BBMB management told representatives of the partner states during the meeting.

Punjab seeks nearly 30,000 cusecs

Despite the relatively low storage in the reservoir, the partner states have not substantially reduced their water requirements.

Punjab has sought nearly 30,000 cusecs, including around 20,000 cusecs from the Sutlej through the Bhakra system and another 10,000 cusecs from the Ravi-Beas system.

Haryana has sought around 7,800 cusecs, while Rajasthan has demanded approximately 10,000 cusecs, officials familiar with the matter said.

It is learnt that Punjab officials told the meeting that the state currently required additional water for its paddy crop, which is at the maturing stage and continues to require adequate irrigation.

Punjab also conveyed that its water requirement would fall substantially in the months following the rabi sowing season. The state is also scheduled to undertake repair and restoration work on several canals carrying water from the reservoirs during the winter, which is expected to affect its water requirement.

BBMB stresses need for conservation

The BBMB, however, has advised the states to reduce their demands in view of the prevailing storage position.

Officials said the available water would have to be managed in a manner that ensures adequate supplies for agriculture, drinking water and hydropower generation throughout the year. Particular attention would be required during the summer months of May and June, when irrigation and drinking water requirements generally increase and reservoir inflows remain limited.

The board is also looking at the period until around May next year when the reservoirs are expected to begin receiving fresh inflows from snowmelt.

BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi advised the partner states to consider climate-resilient crops for the upcoming rabi season in view of the lower water availability in the reservoirs supplying the states.

According to Tripathi, the current water availability situation is comparable to conditions witnessed in 2021 and 2024, when reservoir levels had also remained under pressure.

Pong, Ranjit Sagar reservoirs also below average

The water situation is not confined to the Bhakra reservoir. The Pong Dam reservoir is currently at around 1,367 feet, approximately eight feet below its historical average. The water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam is also below its average, with the reservoir level currently around 509 metres.

Deficient snowmelt raises concern

A major concern for the BBMB is the lower-than-normal contribution from snowmelt. According to the board’s assessment, the Bhakra reservoir received only around 2.8 BCM of water from snowmelt, against an annual average of approximately 4.3 BCM.

The BBMB management has attributed the shortfall to deficient snowfall during the winter of 2025. Lower snow accumulation subsequently resulted in reduced snowmelt inflows into the Bhakra reservoir.

The reduced snowmelt contribution has become a significant factor in the current storage position because the reservoir will now have to depend largely on its existing reserves until the next cycle of substantial inflows.

Another review in mid-October

The BBMB has decided to convene another technical committee meeting in mid-October to review the reservoir position and reassess the water requirements of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The meeting is expected to examine storage levels, inflows and the irrigation requirements of the partner states and work towards rationalising their water demands.