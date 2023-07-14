First round of centralised counselling: BCom, BCA most sought after in Chandigarh colleges

BCom and BCA have emerged as the most sought-after courses after the first round of centralised counselling for admission in city’s 11 colleges. The courses had the highest cut-offs as per the provisional seat-allocation lists released by UT higher education department. The list for the second round of counselling will be released on Friday. Chandigarh higher education department has also uploaded the list of vacant seats in all courses. Second round of counselling for admission in all courses will begin on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The highest percentage, for BCA topper, was 118.2. It was at 114.98% for BCom. Both are from the general category of non-UT pool. Cut-off for this pool is 109.40% for BCom and 105.20% for BCA.

The percentage takes into account students’ Class 12 performances, with extra marks awarded for participation in activities such as NCC and NSS, among others.

Out of the total seats, 85% are reserved for students who have completed Class 12 from UT schools. The cut-off for general UT pool was 78.58% for BCA and 70.74% for BCom.

Among UT students, BBA was the most popular with a cut-off of 82.4%.

Rather than the conventional BSc non-medical, the course with an elective subject was harder to crack.

BSc with biochemistry had a cut-off at 95%, the highest in the non-UT pool and BSc non-medical with information technology had the highest cut-off in UT-pool, at 72%.

BSc medical with bioinformatics as an elective has cut-off at 95.2% for non-UT pool. For the UT pool, BSc medical with microbiology as an elective has a cut-off at 83%.

Vacancy list uploaded

The department of higher education has uploaded the list of vacant seats in all courses. A total of 2,791 seats, 1,511 in BCom, 749 in BCA and 531 in BBA, are vacant. The admission of BSc medical and non-medical courses will now be held at respective colleges. Of the 11 colleges participating in the joint admissions, five are government institutions and six are privately managed.