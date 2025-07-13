Be cautious amid attempts to divide Hindus, Sikhs, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed attempts were being made to drive a wedge between the Hindus and the Sikhs, and urged the people to be wary of such actions. He also claimed that the now-behind bars Chhangur Baba of Balrampur had fixed rates for religious conversions, leading to transactions to the tune of ₹100 crore. Adityanath made the remarks at the flagging-off of UP-Delhi Sandesh Yatra, being held to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. He hosted the yatris at his official residence here. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the flagging-off of UP-Delhi ‘Balidan Sandesh Yatra’ in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI)

The Sandesh Yatra will start from Lucknow and culminate at Chandni Chowk Sheeshganj Gurdwara in Delhi, the UP government said in a statement. Adityanath said some cases of conversion have come to the fore in Pilibhit also, and asked the people to be a “little cautious” of religious conversions.

“You must have seen what kind of conspiracy is going on. We have recently taken a big action in Balrampur. You must have seen that he had fixed the rates. That is, how to take forward the programme of conversion. He had fixed the rates for converting Hindus, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Sikhs, OBC castes, scheduled castes and (scheduled) tribes. Money was coming in from abroad. Just think, transactions worth more than ₹100 crore have been found in his 40 accounts so far,” the chief minister said.

He said that he had dispatched a team to the district to conduct ‘ghar wapsi’ (returning to original faith) of those converted. Adityanath said some forces are trying to change the nature of the country in a planned manner and conspiring to break the religious harmony.

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad had on July 6 arrested Jalaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, and Neetu, alias Nasreen, both natives of Madhpur in Balrampur district, for allegedly running a massive conversion racket. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it had found inputs suggesting that the man amassed funds worth about ₹106 crore, mainly from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates, agency sources said.

At the event, Adityanath paid his tributes to the Sikh gurus and hailed them for their sacrifice.

“Circumstances have changed. Their objective is the same as it was at that time. Yes, they have changed their way of working. And this event is inspiring all of us for the purpose for which the Sikh Gurus had sacrificed their lives,” he said.”Remember that many people will try to create divisions between Hindus and Sikhs. There is a conspiracy among us to divide us and weaken us. Who will save us from this? We will have to be cautious,” the BJP leader said. Adityanath also mentioned Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and denounced him for his atrocities.