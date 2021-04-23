Bed occupancy goes up in J&K amid spike in cases

With the spike in coronavirus cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the number of occupied Covid beds has also increased.

A senior health official said that there are around 600 dedicated ventilators across the UT, of which only 48 are occupied at present. “The bed occupancy suggests the situation is not alarming as yet but of course we have to be on guard and we are augmenting our capacities,” said a senior health official, adding that the government will shortly install three state-of-the-art Cobas-6800 testing machines in premier health institutes.

Financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo said the UT had 6,000 Category-I Covid beds 10,000 bulk oxygen cylinders and 3,500 medium sized cylinders. “We are in the process of installing 36 oxygen generation plants with 23 to be made functional by the end of the week, which will help add 2,000 more oxygen beds to our kitty,” Dulloo said.

An analysis revealed that Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, has 203 Covid beds,of which 162 are occupied; of 83 ICU beds with ventilators, 30 are occupied.

Similarly, Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu, has 110 Covid beds, all of which are vacant. However, the hospital has no ventilator beds for critical patients.

MCH Hospital in Gandhi Nagar has 162 Covid beds, of which 45 are occupied but it too has no ICU bed.

ASSCOMS, a private hospital on the outskirts of Jammu, has 108 Covid beds, of which 80 are occupied. It has eight ICU beds with ventilators, which are all vacant.

Similarly, Government Hospital, Doda, has 77 Covid beds, of which 13 are occupied. The hospital has 11 ICU beds, all of which are available.

In Rajouri’s District Hospital, there are 34 Covid beds, of which 20 are occupied and four ICU beds that are unoccupied.

Kathua Hospital has 35 beds, of which 15 are occupied, while five ICU beds with ventilators are vacant.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital in Kakryal has 70 beds, including 10 ICU beds, all of which are occupied. Notably, all bureaucrats, politicians and influential people, who had contracted the disease last year, were hospitalised in the hospital.

In Reasi Hospital, there are 20 Covid beds, of which three are occupied. It has no ICU bed for critical patients.

In Kishtwar, the administration has 127 Covid beds, of which three are occupied and ICU beds, which are vacant. Similarly, Poonch Hospital has 42 Covid beds, out which two are occupied, and two ICU beds.

Udhampur district hospital has 36 Covid beds,of which three are occupied. It also has eight ICU beds which are all available.

Dulloo said that no Covid patient from outside Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported at any of the hospitals across the UT. “However, there may be some from Ladakh, who were already here and may have been getting treatment in Srinagar or Jammu hospitals,” he said.