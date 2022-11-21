Begin public contact under mission 2024: Dhankar to BJP workers

: Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar on Sunday asked party workers to launch public contact as part of campaigning for the general elections under mission-2024.

Dhankar was in Kurukshetra to address a gathering of party workers to begin the campaign under mission-2024 and tell people about the ‘Niti and Riti’ (policy and practice) of the BJP.

“Every party worker should play an active role in taking the public welfare works done by the BJP and the policies implemented by it to the common man,” he added.

Dhankar said that the booth-level party workers, especially ‘panna pramukh” should do their job responsibly to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

He said that the party workers should ensure that benefits of the all the schemes and policies should reach the last person in the queue. “BJP workers should communicate directly with the common man”, he added.

He also greeted party workers for the victory of BJP candidate Bavhya Bishnoi in the Adampur bypoll.

Earlier, Dhankar also attended programmes at International Gita Mahotsav-2022 and said the teachings of Gita, given by Lord Krishna during the Mahabharata war were completely relevant even in the present.