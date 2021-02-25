Behbal Kalan firing: Court allows SIT to procure CCTV footage of judicial complex

The district and sessions court on Wednesday allowed the special investigation team’s plea seeking CCTV footage of judicial complex, when suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umaranangal appeared in the court on February 19.

On Tuesday, alleging that Umranangal had tried to influence witnesses and put pressure on prosecution agency, the special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 police firing cases, filed an application in the court of district and sessions judge Sumeet Malhotra for procuring the CCTV footage of the periphery of the court complex of February 19 between 11am and 12am for the purpose of investigation “as well as fair trail”.

On February 19, Umranangal, along with other accused, appeared before the trail court at Faridkot in the Kotkapura firing case. SIT has claimed that during appearance, Umranangal came to the court complex with large number of persons in order to create pressure on the prosecution agency well as the witnesses which can be very much detected from the cameras installed from the periphery of the court complex.

The session judge ordered to provide CCTV footage of the court complex to the SIT for investigation purpose. As per sources, a number of cameras installed in the court complex from where accused entered the court are non-functional, so their activity might not be captured.

SIT withdraws protest petition

The SIT had also urged the court to treat the present application as a protest petition of the prosecution and asked the court to take appropriate cognisance against accused by exercising the judicial power vested with the court. However, during the proceedings, the SIT withdrew its protest petition after court had objected it.