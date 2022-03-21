Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Behbal Kalan firing: Victim’s kin, Panthic bodies block highway
Behbal Kalan firing: Victim’s kin, Panthic bodies block highway

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed in police firing on October 14, 2015
Sukhraj Singh, whose sit-in for justice entered the 95th day on Sunday, said that even after more than six years, they are waiting for justice. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Peeved at the slow pace of investigation and court proceedings in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case in which two Sikhs were killed, family members of the victim along with Panthic organisations on Sunday blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar National Highway in Faridkot district for more than two hours.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, whose sit-in for justice entered the 95th day on Sunday, said that even after more than six years, they are waiting for justice. “Behbal Kalan firing incident happened during the Shiromani Akali Dal government and Congress came to power in this issue. But they did nothing. Now the Aam Aadmi Party has formed a government, so I demand they must ensure justice by setting a deadline. Two AAP members --- Justice Zora Singh (retd) and former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh--- have investigated the case in official capacity, so they know all the details. AAP must ensure speedy investigation and trial in sacrilege and police firing cases,” he said.

The blockade was lifted after additional deputy commissioner Paramdeep Singh Khaira gave assurance to convey their demands to the state government. The protesters said if there is no response from the state government by March, 31 they will intensify their agitation.

