Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing: Bajwa wants early completion of probes

Published on Oct 07, 2022 10:41 PM IST

The LoP said he was surprised to know, that the two separate Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed to probe the police firing incidents, have also not yet completed the probe.

Bajwa also demanded that those responsible for perpetrating the unprovoked police firing that killed two and injured several others must be brought to book. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday called upon the Bhagwant Mann government to complete the pending inquiries into both Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents without further delay. Bajwa also demanded that those responsible for perpetrating the unprovoked police firing that killed two and injured several others must be brought to book. The LoP said he was surprised to know that the two separate Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed to probe the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents have also not yet completed the probe. “It has been nearly 7 years since the firing incidents occurred. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to deliver justice immediately after coming to power. However, nothing seems to be moving ahead in this direction,” he added in a statement.

