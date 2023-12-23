Behbal Kalan police firing: SIT files fresh status report, victim’s son ends 2-year stir

The special investigation team (SIT) led by the inspector general of police (IGP) Naunihal Singh probing the Behbal Kalan firing on Friday submitted a fresh sealed status report in the court of additional session judge Rajiv Kalra. The hearing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases was adjourned to January 20 for arguments on framing of charges against the accused.

As per sources, the status report contains a forensic science lab (FSL) report. Meanwhile, the counsel of applicants in the case also submitted documents and a pen drive containing parts of conversions of people linked to the firing case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s counsel filed an objection on his behalf against the application.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.

Following the submission of the status report, Krishan Bhagwan’s son Sukhraj Singh, who has been on a sit-in protest for more than two years at the Behbal Kalan bus stop, announced the end of his stir on Saturday. He had started the “Behbal Insaaf Morcha” on December 16, 2021.

“Finally, the SIT has submitted a fresh status report in Behbal Kalan firing case today. We are satisfied that the trial will start in the court now. I have full faith in the judiciary and hope the culprits will be punished soon. I am going to end my sit-in protest tomorrow as the trial will start against the accused in the court,” he said.

Court warns both parties from taking unnecessary adjournments

In its order, the court observed that no reply was filed by the prosecution to the application moved by former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma for dropping the proceedings while rejecting the challan and supplementary challan furnished by the police. “No reasonable explanation is coming forth from the special public prosecutor. A caution is being issued to both parties that unnecessary adjournment will not be given and this court will take recourse of law against such party asking for unnecessary adjournment. The prosecution is directed to supply the copy of the reply well in advance two days prior to the date fixed to the opposite counsels,” the court ordered.

The hearing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases was adjourned to January 20 for arguments on framing of charges against the accused. Former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, inspector Amarjit Singh Kular and Suhail Singh Brar appeared in person in the court. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused appeared in the court through video conferencing.

In another order, the court said that despite availing numerous opportunities, no response from SIT has been received with regard to the application moved by Mahinder Singh, father of Krishan Bhagwan, for recalling the order dated September 19, 2020, about granting pardon to prime accused inspector Pardeep Singh. “It is made clear here that the SIT may file its reply well before the next date of hearing.”