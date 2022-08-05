BFUHS row: Punjab CM, Jouramajra discuss V-C’s resignation
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday discussed the issue of resignation of vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, with health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra during a meeting of the department held here.
It was for the first time that the health minister met Mann after the controversy broke out during the former’s visit to the Faridkot university on July 29, where he asked V-C Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a ‘dirty’ bed.
According to a senior government functionary, the issue was discussed at length in a one-on-one meeting between the CM and his cabinet colleague. However, the details of the meeting have not been known yet.
It was the first public appearance of the health minister in any meeting after the controversy raked up a day after the incident on July 30. The minister had switched off his mobile phone thereafter and, as per sources, tried to meet the CM, but the latter avoided him in a bid to express his displeasure over the episode.
Mann had called up the V-C soon after he tendered his resignation on July 30 and invited him to meet him. The meeting, however, couldn’t take place as the V-C tested positive for Covid.
Sources close to the V-C had maintained that he was not ready to rejoin and had already conveyed the same in a detailed letter sent to the chief minister.
The government, however, is learnt to be in no mood to make any decision on the resignation before the CM’s meeting with the V-C.
Meanwhile, Mann on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the health department to combat another Covid wave.
He directed the department to immediately issue a detailed advisory for people to take necessary precautions regarding prevention of the disease. Mann said it was the need of hour to ensure that people do not fall prey to Covid and added that the department should also pull up its socks to tackle any sort of unforeseen contingency.
The CM also asked the department to expedite the work on Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences coming up at Mohali. He asked the officers to ensure that the work on this prestigious project is completed by December 2022.
-
Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday following an altercation with a group of six men, including hDeepak'sfriend, over the construction of a shanty in Anand Parbat area in central Delhi, police said, adding they are questioning three suspects in connection with the case. According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday.
-
Govts, education institutions need to aspire for a better country: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the governments along with educational institutions needed to aspire for a better country first so that they could provide education to the next generation with the goal of fuelling country's growth. He said that while 4.4 million children studied in both government and private schools in Delhi, their aspirations for the future were limited to securing a decent job.
-
80% consumers benefitted from AAP’s free power scheme: Punjab minister
Almost 80% of consumers who got their electricity bills this month have benefitted from the Aam Aadmi Party government's free power scheme, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday. As per the mandate of the Punjab government, PSPCL provides 300 units of free power to state consumers per month starting July 1. The power department notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers.
-
Delhi: Education dept writes to PWD over poor quality construction of schools
New Delhi: The directorate of education (DoE) has alleged that non-completion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction of government schools by the Public Works Department in Delhi have hampered the functioning of the schools, officials said on Thursday. The PWD did not comment on the matter. Following complaints from schools, the DoE had written to the PWD.
-
Noida dist hospital doctor warned after she refuses to see patient who later died
Relatives of a 35-year-old man have alleged that he died after being denied treatment at the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, on Thursday afternoon. His relatives alleged that a woman doctor at the hospital refused to see him when he was brought there in the morning simply because “he was a male”. The relatives raised the issue with the hospital management who then asked Prakash to go to another doctor.
