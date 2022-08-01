BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister
Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on ‘dirty’ bed by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, the Indian Medical Council (IMA) Punjab on Sunday said that there might have been some ‘conspiracy’ behind the incident. The doctors’ body also demanded a public apology and dismissal of the minister from the cabinet.
IMA Punjab convened a state body meeting in its Ludhiana office on Sunday and questioned the purpose of the minister behind taking the V-C to the room, which was locked for some time, when he could have inspected the entire hospital.
The doctors’ body also warned the state government of ‘non-cooperation’ or a strike if no action is taken against the minister. It said that ministers and leaders should avoid getting into ‘cheap politics’ for publicity and rather work to upgrade the infrastructure at ground level.
IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols. “It is not necessary for a V-C to accompany ministers during inspection. We are of the view that V-C Dr Bahadur should have also objected when he was asked to lie on the dirty bed, but the behaviour of the minister is condemnable,” he added.
“The act has put a blot not only on the image of Dr Bahadur, but the entire medical fraternity. It has demoralised the doctor and other medical staff and they will now think twice before accompanying any minister for inspection. The incident can also be a conspiracy. It might be to remove the V-C from the post and this should also be inquired properly as the V-C was taken to the room which was locked for long,” he added.
“We demand that the minister should tender a public apology and chief minister Bhagwant Mann should dismiss the minister from the cabinet. We will chalk out an action plan after discussing the matter with the national body of IMA and other medical bodies in the state,” said Dr Maan, adding that the government cannot properly execute its flagship programme of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ by ‘demoralising’ the medical fraternity.
IMA national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya also slammed the 12 members of IMA, who are now legislators in the AAP government, for failing to raise their voice in favour of their fraternity.
The IMA members demanded that CM Mann should dismiss Jauramajra and replace him with a legislator belonging to the medical fraternity to improve the health sector.
Over 325 buses Booked for ‘Siddaramothsava’ birthday event in Karnataka
More than 325 buses of the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation have been booked for the celebration of 75th birth anniversary program of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Davangere, till Sunday. Buses were booked from all across the state, as many as 50 buses were booked in the Bagalkote district, 90 buses have been booked in Haveri, 85 in Gadug and 90 in the Dharwad district.
Sanjay Arora to take over as Delhi’s police commissioner today
Sanjay Arora will take over as Delhi's police commissioner at 11am on Monday, an official said. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am. Arora, who headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, replaces Rakesh Asthana as Delhi's police commissioner. Asthana was appointed as the Delhi police chief in July last year. Asthana retired on July 31. Arora will be Delhi's 25th police chief after the commissionerate system came into force in 1975.
At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded
At least 105 people, mostly tourists, were rescued after flash flooding left them stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. Officials said the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it.
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
