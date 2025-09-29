Bhagat Singh’s legacy to come alive at Khatkar Kalan Heritage Complex: CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid floral tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary at his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan on Sunday. (HT)

On the occasion, he reiterated his government’s commitment to completing the ₹51.7-crore Heritage Complex dedicated to the revolutionary.

First announced on Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary in March 2023 and with the foundation stone laid in July this year, the ambitious project is now in the advanced stages of construction.

Mann said work on the complex, which includes a 350-metre-long “Heritage Street”, was in full swing and it will soon be dedicated to the people of Punjab.

Calling the complex a “humble tribute” to the legendary martyr, Mann said it will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations to serve the country selflessly, adding that this significant initiative aimed to preserve and promote the unparalleled legacy of this great son of the soil.

“The complex will not merely be a structural monument but an unforgettable experience that captures Bhagat Singh’s supreme sacrifice, intellectual depth and courageous spirit,” he said, adding that every endeavour of his government was aimed at realising Bhagat Singh’s vision of a progressive and prosperous Punjab.

Designed to immerse visitors in Bhagat Singh’s life and India’s freedom struggle, the Heritage Street will link the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum with his ancestral house through, narrating his life journey and India’s freedom struggle through sculptures, 2D/3D wall art and mannequins, capturing the essence of colonial-era India.

The project will also feature a grand thematic gate, a 700-seat air-conditioned auditorium, a model of Bhagat Singh’s ancestral home in Lyallpur (now in Pakistan) and a recreation of his ancestral village.

Additionally, the chief minister said the ancestral home at Khatkar Kalan was being restored and preserved, adding that a digital recreation of Bhagat Singh’s courtroom trial was also being developed to take visitors back in time and showcase his revolutionary fervour.

On the occasion, the chief minister also dedicated a 100-foot-high national flag at the museum to the people and applauded Class 11 student Diksha Raju of Majara Deengrian village, who spent 14 hours creating a rangoli of Bhagat Singh’s portrait.