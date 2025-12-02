Bhagvad Gita’s teachings global, timeless: Haryana chief minister

On the closing day of the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, on Monday, 21,000 students recited Gita shlokas together in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Gita scholar Swami Gyananand and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev at Theme Park. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

Saini announced a special holiday on Tuesday for the school students who took part in the recitation.

Saini said that the positive sound waves generated by chanting the mantras of the Vedas, Upanishads, and Geeta bring peace to the mind and brain, instil morality in thoughts and provide renewed energy to the individual.

He said that a person who recites the Gita daily transcends lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego, adding that Lord Krishna’s teachings continue to guide humanity even today.

“Each verse of the Gita is a beacon of knowledge, and each chapter a guide to life. The teaching of ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ given by Lord Krishna guides individuals on the path of duty and establishes discipline and balance in society. If every person in society adopts this principle in their lives, discipline, harmony, and balance will automatically be established in society.

“The message of the Gita is timeless; it is a source of inspiration not only for India but for all humanity,” he added.

Ramdev said that the entire world is receiving knowledge and values from Kurukshetra, the land of the Gita which, provides the path to heritage, development, knowledge, and modern science.

Earlier, the CM also performed Geeta puja at Geeta Sthal Jyotisar, offered Purnahuti in the Havan Yagya and extended Geeta Jayanti greetings to the tourists.