Bhagwant Mann begins Chennai, Hyderabad visit to woo investors

For industrial growth in the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, started his tour to Chennai and Hyderabad in order to encourage major industrial players for making investment in Punjab.

The chief minister reached Chennai on Sunday evening, where he will be meeting representatives of prominent companies on December 19 (Monday), to rope in investments and joint ventures in important sectors.

The CM will interact with captains of industry in Hyderabad on December 20. Mann will be extending invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit being organised by the state government on February 23 and 24 at Mohali.

The CM said that the tour to big industrial hubs of the country will further accelerate the industrial growth of state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other. Mann said that he will personally showcase Punjab as land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs. He expressed hope that this tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to industrial growth of state. The two day visit of the chief minister is likely to immensely benefit the state in roping in huge investments, technical knowhow and expertise from big companies, he said.