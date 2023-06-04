Bhagwant Mann must oppose Haryana colleges’ affiliation to PU: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to hold “unwanted meetings” with his Haryana counterpart on the issue of affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University, asserting this was being done to further dilute Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. The SAD leader said the plans of affiliation were being made to further dilute Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

In a statement here, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “CM Mann should keep away from all meetings which seek to change the character of Panjab University and should have registered a strong protest with the Punjab governor on this issue”.

He was reacting to Haryana’s demand that its colleges be affiliated with Panjab University, which was put forth during a meeting called by the governor recently and another meeting scheduled to be held on Monday to take this issue forward.

Cheema added that Haryana did not have any stake in PU after the voluntary disaffiliation of its colleges from the University in 1978. “It even stopped funding the University subsequently. Now it seems an effort is afoot to gain control over the democratically elected institutions which govern the University - the Senate and the Syndicate by affiliating colleges from Haryana to the varsity,” he added.

Cheema said the recent demand of Haryana to secure land for the state in Chandigarh to build its separate Vidhan Sabha was also aimed at strengthening its hold over Chandigarh.

He said conspiracies to eliminate Punjabi as a compulsory language throughout graduation in Panjab University and shifting of the Punjabi bulletin of AIR from Chandigarh to Jalandhar were also part of the conspiracy to dilute Punjab’s claim to the Union Territory.