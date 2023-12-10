‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’: Mann, Kejriwal launch 43 doorstep delivery services

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme at a state-level rally in Dhanansu village on Sunday. Under the scheme, 43 citizen-centric services will be provided to people at their doorsteps. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal flag off ‘mobile sahayaks’ to facilitate people in availing the benefits of this scheme. (HT photo)

The scheme will provide hassle-free access to government to citizen (G2C) services with the launch of the doorstep delivery system. The initiative will bring all 43 critical G2C services such as certificates of birth and deaths, income, residence, caste, pensions, electricity bill payments and others right to the doorsteps of people across the state. People can avail the service by calling a dedicated helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The applicants will be informed about the documents required, applicable fee and others for the service to be availed and will receive an SMS with a list of documents required and date/time of appointment. Specially-trained personnel will visit their homes or offices at the scheduled time with tablets and complete the necessary paperwork, collect fee and give an acknowledgement receipt, with which people can track their application.

The scheme will not only enhance the convenience of people but also eradicate the role of middlemen thereby bringing in transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric governance.

Residents can avail themselves of the service through both sewa kendras and the dedicated helpline number 1076 from December 10 onwards.

Meanwhile, the chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal also flagged off ‘mobile sahayaks’ to facilitate people in availing the benefits of this scheme.

Addressing the gathering after the launch of the scheme, the chief minister said the state has followed the Delhi model, which was the brainchild of Arvind Kejriwal, to herald a new era of responsive and transparent governance in the state.

He added from now onwards, the inconvenience and humiliation of the common man in the government offices will end forever.

The chief minister said apart from this, 92 MLAs, including him, will regularly keep a tab on the scheme. He said all of them will conduct inspections at government offices.

“During the last 25 years, only two or three families had ruled the state thereby ruining it for their vested personal interests. These families ran the state as per their own whims and fancies just to exploit the people of the state,” said Mann.

In his address, the Delhi chief minister said with the launch of the scheme, around 99% services by the state government will be available to the people at their doorsteps and now people don’t have to face harassment in government offices for their routine administrative works. He said the day is not far when 100% government services will be available to people at their doorstep. Kejriwal said this is a real tribute to the great martyrs and forefathers of the country and a step forward towards realising their dreams.

Kejriwal asserted that the scheme was embarked in Delhi in 2018 to facilitate the people but none of the other governments in the country except Punjab had replicated this.

….............

How to apply

To avail the services, people will have to dial 1076 and they will be then asked to schedule their appointments according to their convenience to get their work done.

…

Services available

Apply for birth, national apprenticeship certificate; addition of name in birth certificate; multiple copies of birth certificate; correction of entry in birth certificate

Issuance of death certificate; multiple copies of death certificate; delayed birth registration certificate; delayed death registration certificate and correction of entry in death certificate (health)

Income certificate; affidavit attestation; inspection of revenue records; certified copies of registered and unregistered documents (copying service); non-encumbrance certificate; equity entry of mortgage; fard generation; countersigning of documents

Indemnity bond; border area certificate; backward area certificate; demarcation of land; counter signing of documents of NRI; counter signing of police clearance certificate and kandi area certificate (revenue)

Stipend to children of beneficiaries; registration and renewal of construction worker document; residence certificate (personnel); Schedule Caste certificate and BC certificate; general certificate; Other Backward Classes certificate (OBC)

Income and asset certificate (EWS) and shagun scheme (for sanction of case); pension to old age citizens, widow/destitute citizens, handicapped citizens

Apply for disability certificate; UDID card and pension to dependent children (social security); electricity bill payment (power); registration of marriage (compulsory); registration of (anand) marriage (home) and rural area certificate (rural)