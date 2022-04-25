Bhagwant Mann to visit schools, mohalla clinics in Delhi
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will visit health and school educational institutes in Delhi on Monday. He would be accompanied by senior officers from both school education and health and family welfare departments.
A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office on Sunday said that the move is aimed at sprucing up the health and education infrastructure of Punjab by replicating the Delhi model in the core sectors.
The spokesperson said that the chief minister will visit the Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalka Ji, followed by mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave. After this, Mann will visit Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya located in the same area.
He said after taking stock of the facilities in this school, the chief minister along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the newly constructed swimming pool in the school. Mann will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the health facilities being provided to the citizens.
During this visit, a few Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Delhi government for imparting quality health and education facilities to people in Punjab are likely to be signed in the presence of both CMs.
-
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
-
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
-
34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night. As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish's motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
-
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
-
Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi. Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections.
