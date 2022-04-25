Bhagwant Mann to visit schools, mohalla clinics in Delhi

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will visit health and school educational institutes in Delhi on Monday. He would be accompanied by senior officers from both school education and health and family welfare departments.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office on Sunday said that the move is aimed at sprucing up the health and education infrastructure of Punjab by replicating the Delhi model in the core sectors.

The spokesperson said that the chief minister will visit the Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalka Ji, followed by mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave. After this, Mann will visit Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya located in the same area.

He said after taking stock of the facilities in this school, the chief minister along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the newly constructed swimming pool in the school. Mann will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the health facilities being provided to the citizens.

During this visit, a few Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Delhi government for imparting quality health and education facilities to people in Punjab are likely to be signed in the presence of both CMs.