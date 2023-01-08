Bharat Jodo Yatra against fear and hatred: Rahul Gandhi

: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is against the fear and hatred being spread in society to divide people on the basis of caste and religion and that it is a tapasya to awaken the country from the “forced worship” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi made the comments during a press conference here during the 114th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. From here, he marched towards Kurukshetra, where he took part in the ‘arti’ at Brahma Sarovar.

“The RSS has dominated Institutions. The RSS and BJP want everybody to worship them forcibly and tapasya is the only response to it that is why this yatra is successful because lakhs of people are with the Congress in this tapsasya,” he said.

“This yatra is like a tapsya to awaken people from this forced worship,” he said.

He said that the voice of India is being suppressed and fear is spread to divide people by putting one caste against the other and one religion against another.

Asserting that the yatra has received an overwhelming response everywhere in the country, he said the foot march is against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as against unemployment and inflation.

Gandhi said that contrary to others’ assumptions that the yatra would not receive a good response in the Hindi belt, it got an overwhelming support from people in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the response is massive in Haryana despite it being a BJP-ruled state. “As we are moving forward, the response is improving,” he said, adding that he is confident that Congress will form the next government in Haryana.

On whether this yatra will help Congress politically, he said, “I cannot say that this yatra will give political gains as well but it has now become the fight of ideology since this government does not respect skills.”

Gandhi said that the country could become a superpower only if it will respect the skills of its people.

He said that the main motive of this yatra is against financial disparity and unemployment and the party has succeeded to send this message to the people.

“I am no-more Rahul Gandhi. I have left him far behind and Rahul Gandhi is only in the mind of the BJP. I don’t have any interest in my image but I am focused on my work like Arjuna of Mahabharta was focused on the eye of the fish,” he said when asked whether this yatra has improved his image.

‘Farmers of the country suffering’

On the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) to farmers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, he said that the party’s manifesto committee takes such decisions and whatever announcements will be in the manifesto, they will be implemented when Congress will form the government.

“The farmers of the country are suffering due to increased price of fertilizers and fuel. They are not getting remunerative prices of their produce. Farmers need financial protection. If loans of big corporate houses could be waived off, then why farmers cannot get benefits. We will take steps so that farmers could get the MSP,” he added.

The Congress MP also slammed the government for rising unemployment, saying that the government was misleading the youths and their dreams are shattered.

“The government has no vision for the youths as crores of jobs could be created by promoting small and medium industries,” he added.

