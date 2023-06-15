Gurnam Singh Charuni, 8 other BKU leaders to be released on Thursday

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and eight other farmer leaders will be released on Thursday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni (File photo)

Karam Singh Mathana, state president of the BKU (Charuni), said even the district administration and the police have made all preparations as per Tuesday’s commitment but the hearing could not be conducted on Wednesday and now the court will hear the case on Thursday. The farmers will be released on Thursday morning.

Besides Charuni, the farmers who will be released include Rakesh Bains, Jasbir Singh Mamumajra, Prince Waraich, Jarnail Singh, Jairam, Gulab Singh, Surjit Singh and Pankaj Kumar.

They were sent to judicial custody on June 7 as the police had booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder.

On Tuesday, Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria had told the farmers at the protest site that all cases registered against the farmers will be withdrawn.

BKU’s advocate Gurnam Chahal said the bail application was filed in a district court and the district administration was also cooperating in the matter. He said the court has fixed the hearing for Thursday and the decision will be taken on Thursday after hearing the arguments and notice has been issued to the police. Soon after the reply of the police, the court will decide the application, he added.