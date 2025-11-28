Bhattakufer road cave in: Dist admn withdraws blasting permission for twin-tube tunnel

District administration on Thursday withdrew the permission for the use of explosives and controlled blasting for the under-construction twin-tube tunnel at Bhattakufar on National Highway-05 (Shimla Bypass Package-II), after a significant sinking was detected on the Mehli–Dhalli road. The administration has taken the step as a precaution, citing concerns that the subsidence may be linked to tunnelling activity beneath the affected zone. According to an official communication issued by district magistrate Anupam Kashyap, a letter has been sent to the project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Shimla Regional Office, directing that all construction be stopped “with immediate effect until further orders.” (File)

The decision was given by the directorate of industries, district authorities in Shimla following the report of Geological Wing.

This comes five days after a Class 8 student of a private school fell into a pit caused after a portion of the road caved in the Bhattakufer area of Shimla, while she was boarding a bus and the front tyre of the bus got stuck in a crater caused by the subsidence of the road.

Based on the preliminary findings into the incident, the district administration has decided that a detailed geotechnical and geophysical investigation by a specialised agency such as the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is necessary to ascertain the exact cause of the sinking.

“In view of public safety, risk to nearby residential structures, and the recommendations contained in the Geological Wing’s report, it has been decided that all tunnelling, excavation, blasting, or related construction activities at the twin-tube tunnel at Bhattakuffer be stopped with immediate effect, until further orders. The blasting permission issued in favour of Gawar Shimla Highway Pvt Ltd in October 2025 also stands temporary withdrawn till further order,” said deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Anupam Kashayap on Thursday.

In a primary site inspection report submitted by the Geological Wing, which noted the formation of a large depression on the Mehli–Dhalli road. The report observed cracks in the rock mass, continuous seepage, exposed utilities and structural cracks in several nearby residential houses.

Crucially, the inspection pointed out that the alignment of the under-construction NHAI twin-tube tunnel passes directly below the affected area, and therefore “the impact of excavation activities at this stage cannot be ruled out.”

The administration has directed continuous monitoring of cracks, ground movement, and seepage in the affected zone. Officials have been asked to ensure full cooperation with teams from the public works department and the GSI. Strict safety measures, including barricading, have been mandated to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Project Director, NHAI, has been instructed to ensure strict compliance, with a warning that any violation of these directives will invite legal action.