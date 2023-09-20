Bhicky, Arnav enter pre-quarters of AITA tennis tourney

Bhicky Sagolshem and Arnav Bishnoi on Tuesday moved into the boys’ singles U-18 pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Top-seed Rian Sharma, Yashsvi Balhara, S Devam and Aryan Jolly also advanced into pre-quarterfinals. (HT Photo)

Bhicky defeated Aarya Vaibhav Nigam in straight sets of 6-3, 6-0.

With his attacking game style, Bhicky won the first set 6-3. In the second set, Bhicky raised the bar further as his opponent couldn’t win a single game. Bhicky won the set 6-0.

In the other match, Arnav Bishnoi eased to victory against Abhinav Sangra, with the scorecard reading 6-1, 6-2.

Shanker and Ashwajit are the others into pre-quarterfinals. Ashwajit defeated Advit Tiwari 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. Seventh-seed Shanker Heisnam overpowered S Chatterjee 6-0, 6-3 in straight sets. Top-seed Rian Sharma, Yashsvi Balhara, S Devam and Aryan Jolly also advanced into pre-quarterfinals.

Radha and Aadiraj entered in pre-quarterfinals in the girls U-18 singles. Radha Shadra defeated Kritika Katoch 6-0, 6-3 in straight sets. Radha dominated throughout the match, costing to victory without much pressure. In the other match, Aadiraj of Tamilnadu upset sixth-seed S Chatterjee in a three-setter marathon match. The scorecard read 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.