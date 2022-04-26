Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player
The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February.
The girl’s mother said the accused had promised to enrol their daughter at an academy in Indore. “My daughter and the accused went to Indore in February. She did not like the atmosphere there and requested to be sent back home. On their way back from Indore to Delhi, the accused raped my daughter in the washroom of the train and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. On enquiring, she told us about the incident and police have lodged an FIR. But they are yet to arrest the accused,” the victim’s mother said.
Sukhbir Jakhar, SHO at Tosham police station, said they have registered a case against the accused.
“Medical examination of the girl was also conducted and we are making raids to arrest the accused,” the SHO added.
Karnal visit: Union minister blames previous Congress govt for inflation
Union minister for social justice and empowerment and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale blamed the “wrong policies” of the previous Congress government for inflation. On the political developments in Athawale's home state, deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, he said President's rule is the need of the hour. “My party does not support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's stand over loudspeakers at mosques,” he said.
Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University bans protests on campus
The authorities of Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University have prohibited protests within 100m of residential areas on campus including vice-chancellor's residence, university secretariat, examination wing, library, buildings comprising teaching blocks, two auditoriums, hostel premises and entries of gates of varsity. BJP's junior alliance partner in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party's student body, Indian National Students' Organisation national chief Pradeep Deswal came down heavily over the varsity's decision.
Women of rural Himachal leading the change towards natural farming
Women of rural Himachal Pradesh, who have been working hard in silence for many years, are now emerging as leaders in the implementation of non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient natural farming. The Himachal Pradesh government had launched the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Yojana (PK3Y) in 2018 to promote this zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) technique, renamed Subhash Palekar natural farming (SPNF) in the state. Women comprise over 60% of the trained and practising farmers in the state.
Ludhiana MC officials on toes ahead of NGT visit to city over dumpsite fires
With the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal scheduled to visit Ludhiana on Wednesday, to probe the shanty fire incident wherein seven members of a migrant family were killed near the municipal corporation's main dump site on Tajpur road, civic body officials remained on their toes on Monday. Some relatives of the family also suspect foul play behind the incident. Over 20 lakh tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the dump site.
Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC asks Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise final result
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise the final result of exam conducted for recruitment of 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019. The result was declared in September 2020 and subsequently appointments of 4,850 clerks were made in different departments. One of the counsels, RS Dhull said HSSC has been asked to verify details again and revise the final merit list within three months.
