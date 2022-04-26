Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player

The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February.

The girl’s mother said the accused had promised to enrol their daughter at an academy in Indore. “My daughter and the accused went to Indore in February. She did not like the atmosphere there and requested to be sent back home. On their way back from Indore to Delhi, the accused raped my daughter in the washroom of the train and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. On enquiring, she told us about the incident and police have lodged an FIR. But they are yet to arrest the accused,” the victim’s mother said.

Sukhbir Jakhar, SHO at Tosham police station, said they have registered a case against the accused.

“Medical examination of the girl was also conducted and we are making raids to arrest the accused,” the SHO added.