Bhiwani teacher’s last rites performed

A day after the Haryana government decided to hand over the 19-year-old Bhiwani playschool teacher’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and conducted her third autopsy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, her family cremated her at their native village of Dhani Laxman on Thursday in the presence of a large gathering and administrative officials. A large crowd gathered to attend the last rites of school teacher in Dhani Laxman villagers at Bhiwani district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

The body of the teacher was brought for the last rites from the Bhiwani civil hospital on Thursday morning and her younger brother lit the pyre.

On Thursday, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the case will be handed over to the CBI for an inquiry on the family’s request. Inspector general of police Rajshri, who was at the cremation, offered condolences to the bereaved family. Loharu sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Kumar was also present and assured the family of an impartial inquiry.

The woman’s father said that the cremation was conducted only after the state government accepted their demands of handing over the case to the CBI and carrying out the autopsy for the third time at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Thursday evening withdrew its morning decision of extending the suspension of internet services in Bhiwani district for one more day — until 11 am on Friday — as a precautionary measure. As per Haryana government, the orders are withdrawn with immediate effect and all barred services will be restored accordingly.

Woman teacher dies by suicide says Haryana DGP

Addressing media persons in Bhiwani, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that the woman had died after consuming pesticides and both autopsy reports conducted at Bhiwani civil hospital and Rohtak’s PGIMS confirmed the same.

“We are waiting for the third autopsy conducted at Delhi’s AIIMS. The doctors said that the woman’s body was attacked by dogs and an eyewitness, who spotted the body made these revelations before the police. Police have investigated this case after taking the scientific opinion of doctors. We have conducted DNA test after taking finger nail sample and the report suggested there were no signs of struggle and this seems to be a case of suicide,” the DGP added.

When reporters asked the DGP about Bhiwani police’s initial claims that there were marks on the woman’s neck, he said that there were marks on her neck and police assumed it as a murder and a section of murder was added to the FIR.

“The police had recovered a suicide note and some other documents from woman’s bag and police took time to verify authenticity of the note. Now, the government has decided to hand over the case to the CBI and we will provide them with all the evidence collected in connection with the case. Police also questioned the shopkeeper from whom the woman purchased the pesticide. No CCTV was installed in the shop, however, footage from another CCTV camera installed at a distance shows the woman near the shop,” DGP claimed.

The DGP said that a departmental enquiry has been initiated against five cops, who were placed under suspension, adding the dial 112 team has responded promptly after receiving a complaint from the woman’s father and there is no recording of misbehaviour by the cops with the victim’s family.

The teacher had gone missing on August 11, and her body was recovered two days later near a canal in Singhani village. Initially, the police registered a case of murder but the probe found she had committed suicide by consuming insecticide. The family rejected the suicide findings and refused to cremate the body, demanding the case be handed over to the CBI and a third autopsy at AIIMS, Delhi.

YouTubers arrested for spreading rumours: Cops

Bhiwani police have arrested YouTuber Karambir, a resident of Jind for spreading misinformation and rumours related to the Bhiwani woman’s case. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. Hansi police also arrested another YouTuber on similar charges. Haryana police have booked at least 10 social media influencers/ YouTubers for spreading misinformation and rumours in the last two days.