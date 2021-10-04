Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhiwani youth found dead in Zirakpur hotel
chandigarh news

Bhiwani youth found dead in Zirakpur hotel

Police said the deceased’s family members had been informed in Bhiwani and further action will be taken after autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the deceased’s family members had been informed in Bhiwani and further action will be taken after autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 04, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 23-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room at Baltana in Zirakpur on Sunday.

According to police, the youth, who hailed from Bhiwani, Haryana, was suspected to have died by poisoning, but an autopsy will establish the exact cause of death.

The hotel alerted the police around noon on Sunday that a youth who had rented a room on Saturday was not opening the door. On reaching the spot, police opened the door and found him lying unconscious.

“He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. No suicide note was recovered,” said assistant sub-inspector Jashanpreet Singh, in-charge of Baltana police station.

The deceased’s family members had been informed and further action will be taken after autopsy, he added

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out