Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: Rao Bahadur is JJP pick

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 28, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Ajay said that the party had announced Rao Bahadur's candidature after discussing with workers. "He remained with us for many years in the INLD and later with the JJP. But he shifted to Congress last year and he returned back to his home last week. We will contest this seat with full potential," he said.

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Wednesday announced Rao Bahadur Singh as party candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat. Ajay made this announcement while addressing party workers at Biran village in Bhiwani’s Tosham assembly segment.

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Wednesday announced Rao Bahadur Singh as party candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat. Ajay made this announcement while addressing party workers at Biran village in Bhiwani's Tosham assembly segment.
Jannayak Janata party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala on Wednesday announced Rao Bahadur Singh as party candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat. Ajay made this announcement while addressing party workers at Biran village in Bhiwani’s Tosham assembly segment. (HT File)

Ajay said that the party had announced Rao Bahadur’s candidature after discussing with workers. “He remained with us for many years in the INLD and later with the JJP. But he shifted to Congress last year and he returned back to his home last week. We will contest this seat with full potential,” he added.

He further said that the announcement for the remaining nine seats will be declared soon. On being asked about Digvijay’s claim to contest the parliamentary polls from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Ajay said that one member from his family will contest the Lok Sabha polls and Digvijay can also contest the poll.

Former MLA Rao Bahadur had shifted to the JJP from Congress last week. He had contested the 2014 parliamentary polls from this same seat on INLD’s ticket and faced defeat in the hands of BJP nominee Dharambir Singh by 1.29 lakh votes. According to the 2014 election affidavit, Rao Bahadur is a Class 5 passout and he is an agriculturist by profession. But he has a chain of schools and liquor businesses across the state.

He alleged that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda had betrayed him as they asked him to prepare from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat and later they denied him the ticket.

