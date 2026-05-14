Bhiwani’s Deepika tops, girls lead way in Haryana board Class 10 exams

Deepika, a student of Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Miran, Bhiwani, on Thursday topped the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations with a near-perfect score of 499 out of 500. Deepika, a student of Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Miran, Bhiwani, topped the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations with a near-perfect score of 499 out of 500 on Thursday. (HT file photo)

The second position was shared by Ronak of BSM Senior Secondary School, Bigowa, Charkhi Dadri, and Khushi of NCVM High School, Putthi Saman, Hisar, Antu of Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School, Kheri Jalab, Hisar, and Deepanshu of Balaji Senior Secondary School, Bhungarka, Mahendergarh, all securing 498 marks. Deepanshu stood out as the only boy among the four second-place finishers.

The third position, at 497 marks, was shared by 11 students, comprising Kavyansh of Government Senior Secondary School, Saharpur Turk, Sonepat; Diksha of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Mangali; Sakshi and Skomal of Shree Balbir Singh Senior Secondary School, Madha, Hisar; Aarju of Pink City High School, Bisla, Fatehabad; Mansi of Aaryavart Senior Secondary School, Deoban, Kaithal; Aashu of Holy Senior Secondary School, Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani; Manuraj of Modern Shiksha Sadan, Dehra, Panipat; Gita of Government Girls High School, Sudana, Rohtak; Mahak of Arya High School, Mandholi Kalan, Bhiwani; and Vansh Dev of Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Narwana, Jind.

Girls dominated the merit list and overall statistics, recording a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 87.69% for boys—a gap of 3.95 percentage points.

Of the 2,76,640 regular students who appeared, 2,47,860 passed, while 6,201 candidates were placed in the “essential repeat” category.

Rural students outperformed their urban counterparts, maintaining a pass rate of 90.25% against 87.94% in cities.

Private schools fared significantly better than government institutions, recording a 92.45% success rate against 87.23%.

Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district in the state, while Nuh remained at the bottom of the performance chart.

The results, announced by board chairman Pawan Kumar showed a 70.02% pass rate for self-study candidates.