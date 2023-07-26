Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for stalking, outraging modesty of 18-year-old

Ludhiana man booked for stalking, outraging modesty of 18-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 26, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused had been forcing her to befriend him but she had turned down the proposal

A Bholapur Jhabewal resident has been booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of an 18-year-old girl whom he had been stalking for the past one month.

FIR has been registered under Sections 354, 354B, 354D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at Jamalpur police station. (iStock)
The accused has been identified as Sameer Khan of Bholapur Jhabewal village.

The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused had been forcing her to befriend him but she had turned down the proposal. On Tuesday, when she was headed to the market to buy groceries the accused allegedly intercepted her. She told the police that he molested her and even tore off her shirt but fled on seeing locals gathering at the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on for the accused, he added.

Sign out