News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhullar release plea rejected: AAP’s claim on SRB members false, says SAD

Bhullar release plea rejected: AAP’s claim on SRB members false, says SAD

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jan 25, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The SRB of the Delhi government rejected the premature release plea by Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case currently lodged in Amritsar jail, on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana on Wednesday asserted that the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was lying by claiming that six of the seven members of the Sentence Review Board (SRB), which rejected the premature release plea of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, were members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Romana claimed that five of the seven members of the SRB were a part of the Delhi government.

Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar (File)
Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar (File)

The SRB of the Delhi government rejected the premature release plea by Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case currently lodged in Amritsar jail, on Tuesday.

The board, headed by Delhi home minister Kailash Gahlot, met on December 21 to consider 46 cases of life convicts seeking remission in their sentence. The SRB decided to release 14 convicts while rejecting others, including Bhullar. Following this, Punjab AAP leaders have claimed that one member belonged to the party and six others were from the BJP, an old ally of the SAD.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for rejection of Bhullar’s release plea. “The AAP government’s face has been exposed. They did not approve of the prosecution of Dera Sirsa chief, a convicted rapist and murderer, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege cases and have rejected Bhullar’s release plea.”

