Bhupesh Bhagel asks MLAs to corner AAP government on drugs, ‘unfulfilled’ promises during Punjab budget session

Ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Punjab legislative assembly, the Congress party is preparing to take an aggressive stance and corner the government on drugs and unfulfilled promises. Punjab Congress in-charge and general secretary Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, state assembly LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The shift in strategy was signalled by Bhupesh Baghel, the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge during a meeting with Congress MLAs in New Delhi on Tuesday. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhagel also said that the party’s high command was keeping a close eye on the performance of its legislators during the session.

The meeting, which lasted close to an hour, was attended by the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and other party legislators.

During the meeting, Baghel asked the party’s MLAs to prioritise the concerns of the people and bring them to the forefront.

“Key issues discussed included law and order, the drug menace, sand mafia, and the failure of the government to deliver on promises made during elections”, said one of the leaders who attended the meeting on the condition of anonymity.

Baghel pointed out that, in the past three years, the party had failed to effectively take up issues that resonate with the common man, often focusing on individual grievances rather than broader public concerns.

“Focus on public issues, and every MLA should work in synchronisation with Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders and other MLAs to corner the government on each issue. Prepare well, bring facts in your speech to corner the government on drugs, illegal sand mining, poor law and order, and unfulfilled promises”, Baghel said.

In the meeting, Baghel also pointed out that a few of the Congress MLAs have remained largely silent during the three-year tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. “A few legislators have not even raised a single question in the assembly. The party will evaluate the working of every MLA in Vidhan Sabha,” he said adding that a one-on-one meeting with the MLAs will be held separately.

Bajwa said that the meeting was held to firm up a strategy and issues ahead of the assembly session.

“Undoubtedly, the AAP-led Punjab government that has completed three years of its term will be remembered for failed governance, non-performance, and hollow promises,” he said, adding that the state government had remained inefficient in curbing the drug menace.