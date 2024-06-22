Big divide in Chandigarh government school students, others’ cutoffs for Class 11 admissions

A big divide emerged between the cut-off for government school children and for those who studied in private schools or come from other states after the UT education department released the stream-wise cut-off list for Class 11 admissions at government schools. While the cut-offs over 90% for the private schools students, it hovered around the 70% for government school students. (iStockphoto)

While the best government schools have cut-offs over 90% for the private schools students and from other states, the same hovered around the 70% mark for government school students.

The move comes after last year’s decision to reserve 85% seats in Class 11 for government school children has been continued. Those coming from other states and from private schools will only compete for 15% seats in the first allotment round.

In government schools, the medical stream had the highest cut-off in Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 16 at 80.6%. For non-medical, it was 79.4% at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS) Sector 20, 70.6% for commerce at GMSSS Sector 16 and 69% for humanities also at GMSSS Sector 16.

For the other students, the cutoff is highest for non medical at GMSSS Modern Housing Complex Manimajra at 96.8%, followed by medical with cutoff of 95.4% at GMSSS Sector 16 and 92.6% each for commerce and humanities at GMSSS MHC and GMSSS Sector 16 respectively.

Speaking of the divide, director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This is to be expected and government school children are given first preference to ensure all of them can get seats in class 11.”

Last year, no seats in the humanities stream were allotted to non-government school students in the first round, but after discussions by the department, this has been changed from this year.

Not all government school children have been allotted seats yet. According to the officials, there were some 800 odd government school students who were not able to get the seats of their choice and are currently without a seat. A second round of counselling is likely to be held in the coming days and these children will be given first pick over the leftover seats. The seats which are not claimed will be converted to seats for the other category students and will be given to them later. It is likely that only two rounds of counselling will be held this year for admissions.

Between June 28 to 29, documents will be verified at the allotted school and classes will start from July 1. There are a total 13,875 seats on offer in 43 government senior secondary schools of the city.

Highest cut-offs

UT govt school students Others*

Non-medical 79.4% (GGMSSS Sector 20) 96.8% (GMSSS MHC Manimajra)

Medical 80.6% (GMSSS Sector 16) 95.4% (GMSSS Sector 16)

Commerce 70.6% (GMSSS Sector 16) 92.6% (GMSSS MHC Manimajra)

Humanities 69% (GMSSS Sector 16) 92.6% (GMSSS Sector 16)

(Other include students coming from private schools or those from outside UT)

Seats reserved for Class 11 admission (pie chart)

UT government schools: 85%

Students from private schools or those from outside UT: 15%