Big fish in drug trade jailed, will pay for their sins: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said exemplary punishment will be ensured for those who had ruined the lives of youth by selling drugs. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann being welcomed by Guru Nanak Dev University vice-chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering at Guru Nanak Dev University after dedicating roads and libraries worth around ₹350 crore to residents of the holy city, the chief minister remarked the “jarnails” who had patronised drug trade had been put behind the bars and will pay the price for their sins.

He said no one had previously dared to arrest these affluent leaders, but now his government had done so, adding that exemplary punishment will be ensured so that “no one ever dared to commit this sin again”.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government will not remain a silent spectator while smugglers flourished at the cost of victims.

On the occasion, he also announced the launch of a massive road network project, covering 19,000 km of link roads, with a total cost of ₹3,500 crore.

He criticised the Union government for withholding ₹6,000 crore of the state’s share in the Rural Development Fund (RDF), asserting that if released, every road in the state could be built. Despite this, he said the state was optimally utilising available funds to improve infrastructure.

Speaking on irrigation, the chief minister said when he assumed office, only 21% of canal water was used for agriculture, whereas today it had increased to 75%, ensuring water supply even to tail-end farmers and conserving groundwater.

Bowing his head at the sacred land, Mann said projects worth ₹346.57 crore were being dedicated to the residents of Amritsar. He said ₹56.36 crore had been spent on construction of new roads, ₹287.01 crore on upgrading road infrastructure and ₹3.20 crore on construction of six new libraries. He said in Amritsar district, the Punjab Mandi Board and public works department had inaugurated new surfaced roads at a cost of ₹56.36 crore, and upgraded roads at ₹287.01 crore.

Likewise, six libraries were being inaugurated across various assembly constituencies of Amritsar. Mann said in the Amritsar West assembly constituency, two existing libraries, Chehrata library and Old DC office library, had been renovated at a cost of ₹32.58 lakh and ₹31.41 lakh, respectively.