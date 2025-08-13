Bike rally to celebrate I-Day at Indo-China border in Spiti flagged off

The Surya Spiti Bike Rally, organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with civilian riders, was flagged off Tuesday from Jutogh Cantonment in Shimla, marking the start of the expedition to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day at the Indo-China border in Spiti. Commanding Officer, 871 Med. Regiment (Shingo), Col. Swapnil Raut and SM, Commanding Officer, 7 Mahar, Col. C.K. Gunde, jointly flag off the Surya Spiti Bike rally organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with civilian riders marking the start of the August 12-15 expedition to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day at the Indo-China border in Spiti, at Jutogh Cantonment in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

The rally was jointly flagged off by Col Swapnil Raut, Commanding Officer, 871 Med Regiment (Shingo), and Col CK Gunde, SM, Commanding Officer, 7 Mahar. The culminating event on August 15 will be a ceremonial flag hoisting at Lepcha on the Indo-China border, led by Brig Anurag Pandey, Commander, Tripeaks Brigade.

The event aims to promote civil-military integration, strengthen bonds between the Armed Forces and civilians, encourage border tourism, and send a strong message of unity and patriotism. Along the route, the riders will engage with local communities, visit schools, interact with veterans, and showcase India’s military heritage.

A total of 78 participants including eight women riders, 70 men, and several serving Army personnel will cover around 800 km through the Himalayan terrain.

“This Spiti Bike Rally with the Indian Army is truly special. Our main objective is to promote border tourism. We will celebrate Independence Day at the India–Tibet border, which has recently opened for tourists. Biking is the best way to stay away from bad habits like drugs, connect with nature, and get inspired to protect the environment. When you see the culture and environment of other regions, you realise what good things you can bring back to your own hometown,” said Rajat Chopra, one of the participants.