Bike-borne duo makes off with woman’s bag near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh

In a daring daylight snatching, two motorcycle-borne men made off with a 42-year-old woman’s bag near the Railway Bridge on the slip road from Tribune Chowk to Hallo Majra Chowk on Friday evening. The snatched bag contained a mobile phone, her Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, two bank ATM cards, the registration certificate of her scooter, and her son’s Aadhaar card, the victim told the Chandigarh Police. (HT)

The victim, Meena Kumari, a caretaker at 3BRD School and resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, told police she was returning home on her Honda Activa after purchasing medicines from GMCH, Sector 32, around 4.30 pm. On the way, two youths, riding a motorcycle without helmets, began moving alongside her.

As she approached the Railway Bridge, the pillion rider snatched the black bag hanging from her scooter’s crash guard, she alleged. The duo then sped towards Hallo Majra Chowk. “I chased them and saw their faces clearly, but could not note the registration number of their motorcycle,” she stated in her complaint.

Police registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Industrial Area police station.

There has been a spate of snatching incidents lately, with the city registering 45 cases since the advent of 2025, compared to 131 through the whole year in 2024.

Recently, Dr Sukanya Mitra had her gold chain snatched by two men on a bike during her morning walk in Sector 24. A 27-year-old woman also fell prey to snatchers in Sector 31 on July 25, with a bike-borne snatcher pulling off her mangalsutra weighing 15 gm while she was returning home from the sector market.

In a breakthrough, Chandigarh Police had recently arrested a 30-year-old BCA graduate and former HR executive at a Mohali-based multinational company, who was involved in over a dozen snatching incidents across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.