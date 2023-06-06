Miscreants rob trader of 11.50 lakh in Haibowal

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly robbed a trader of ₹11.50 lakh after lying to him that the tyre of his car was punctured and stealing his bag containing cash when he stopped to check in Haibowal, police said on Tuesday. A case has been lodged against unidentified accused. (iStock)

The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. The police have recorded statements of the victim, Shiv Kumar Garg, of Kitchlu Nagar. A case has been lodged against unidentified accused.

Garg said that he is into the business of the distribution of fast moving consumer goods and has an office near Jalandhar Bypass. On Monday evening, when he was returning home in his car, he was carrying a bag containing ₹11.50 lakh. When they reached near Haibowal, a man asked him to stop the car saying that one of the tyres of the car was punctured. He and his driver alighted from the car to check the tyre.

“One of the tyres of the car was actually flat. He asked the driver to change the tyre with the spare one. The driver opened the boot space to take out the tyre and he was standing near him. Meanwhile, the accused stole the bag containing cash from the car, while his aide was waiting for him on a bike near the spot. The accused escaped from the spot on a bike,”Garg said.

The police suspect the involvement of some acquaintance behind the crime, who was aware that Garg used to travel on this route and carry cash with him.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at Haibowal police station said that the police are scanning the CCTVs installed near the spot.

