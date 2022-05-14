Bike-borne miscreants snatch elderly woman’s gold earrings in Ludhiana

Two bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman, who runs a grocery store in Bharti Colony of Salem tabri area.

The victim, Veena Gupta, 65, has been running a grocery store for the past three decades. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

Rinku Kumar, the victim’s neighbour, said the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, when the two masked men stopped outside the grocery store. He added that the pillion rider went into the shop posing as a customer and snatched the gold earrings before fleeing.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station head officer at the Salem Tabri police station, said police will register an FIR after recording the victim’s statement.