Bike-borne miscreants snatch elderly woman’s gold earrings in Ludhiana
Two bike-borne miscreants on Saturday snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman, who runs a grocery store in Bharti Colony of Salem tabri area.
The victim, Veena Gupta, 65, has been running a grocery store for the past three decades. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.
Rinku Kumar, the victim’s neighbour, said the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, when the two masked men stopped outside the grocery store. He added that the pillion rider went into the shop posing as a customer and snatched the gold earrings before fleeing.
Inspector Kulwant Singh, station head officer at the Salem Tabri police station, said police will register an FIR after recording the victim’s statement.
-
Opposition leader Pravin Darekar’s ‘labourer’ claim ‘bogus’: Charge sheet
Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have concluded that the claim made by leader of opposition in the legislative council, Pravin Darekar, of being a labourer was “bogus” and the labour society was unable to produce any documents to substantiate the claim. “Despite becoming a Member of Legislative Council, Darekar had in April, 2017 (30 days), November, 2017 (20 days) and December, 2017 (10 days) accepted ₹25,750 as wages in cash,” said the charge sheet.
-
5,586 students to take NMMS, PSTSE exam in Ludhiana today
As many as 50,152 students will appear for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the state on Sunday. The exams will be conducted at 190 centres in the state. The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take the exams at 21 centres in the district, followed by Patiala where a total of 4,215 students will appear at 17 designated centres.
-
Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority
LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that hRajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital'sparliamentary constituency Lucknow's development was his top priority. “Lucknow's development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh' organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here.
-
Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela, 25 tenders at spot
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
-
Setting up UP Niti Ayog may take some more time
As the state government steps up preparations for presenting its annual budget for 2022-2023 in the state legislature on May 26, 2022 focus shifts to what appears to be the forgotten budgetary announcement of setting up a State Niti Ayog for formulation and evaluation of policies in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh State Niti Ayog was expected to replace the state planning commission set up nearly 50 years ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics