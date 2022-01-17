Biker, cyclist killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali

Hit-and-run accidents claimed two lives in Mohali on Saturday night.

A 26-year-old man was crushed to death after a truck rammed into his motorcycle in front of ATS bridge in Balongi.

A civil engineer, the deceased, Nitin Sharma, lived in Zirakpur. According to police, he was returning from Kharar after work when a truck hit his motorcycle and ran over him, before speeding away.

In another accident, a speeding car drove off after hitting a 45-year-old cyclist, who was later declared dead at the Mohali civil hospital.

The deceased, Harkesh Kumar Kumar, was a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, and worked as a security guard in Industrial Area, Mohali. He was cycling to work around 8pm when the accident took place.

Separate cases have been registered against the absconding truck and car drivers under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

After post-mortem examination, police handed over the bodies to the family members.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the respective areas to track down the accused.

22-year-old woman run over by train

Chandigarh A 22-year-old woman was killed and a 22-year-old man was injured after the Paschim Express train ran over them in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), both victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, but the woman, Asha Rani, was declared dead. The male victim, Moti Ram, is critical.

Police said both hailed from Colony Number 4 and had ventured near the railway track to collect firewood. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.