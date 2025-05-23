Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Bilaspur govt engineering college principal arrested for sexually harassing student

ByDar Ovais
May 23, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Incident took place on March 19, 2024, when student, who was unwell, was taken to hospital by principal Himanshu Monga. While there, he touched her inappropriately. Students accompanying her recorded the incident on phone and the video was shared on social media on Thursday.

Himanshu Monga, the director-cum-principal of Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, Bilaspur, was arrested following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a student, police said on Friday.

Himanshu Monga, the director-cum-principal of Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, Bilaspur, was arrested following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a student, police said on Friday. (Representational photo)
The student lodged a police complaint about the incident that occurred in March last year after a video related to it was shared widely on social media on Thursday.

Based on the student’s statement, a case was registered under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

Students held a sit-in protest at the college gate on Thursday evening and raised slogans against Monga.

The principal was arrested at 11.20pm on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place on March 19, 2024, when the student, who was reportedly unwell, was taken to the hospital by the principal for medical treatment. While there, the principal allegedly touched her inappropriately. Other women students accompanying her recorded the incident on phone and the video was shared on social media on Thursday.

Bilaspur superintendent of police Sandeep Dhawal said, “We have arrested the principal and are investigating the matter. We are also checking if there are any other similar complaints against him.”

