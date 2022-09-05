Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader

Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which she said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”.

“It is good that you asked this question, but I feel it should be unfortunate if you try to downplay the efforts being made at the national level and state level to empower the women,” she said to a media query during a press conference held here on Sunday.

Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case. “I am a politician and not a law expert who can give opinion on it,” said the BJP woman leader.

However, she said when you raise the Bilkis Bano case, you should also remember the Shah Bano case and what the Congress government had done at that time.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP said that all the schemes launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government were devised keeping women at the centre.

“We can’t imagine a developed nation without making women a part of the decision-making and giving her an important place in the leadership,” she said.

Goswami said Centre’s various schemes like Sukanya Smridhi Yojna, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Matri Vandna, or even Mudra Yojna or Ayushman Bharat are aimed at empowering women.

She said the Jai Ram Thakur-led government has also launched various schemes to uplift and empower women.

“There are more than 10 schemes and works which were started under the BJP regime at Centre and the state benefitting lakhs of daughters, sisters and mothers,” she said.

The BJP leader said earlier the age limit for the social security pension was 80 years which has been reduced to 60 years by the state government.

She said that recently, the state government launched a scheme providing 50% concession to women in bus fares.

“Some people say that why concession to only women. They should understand that women have fought a long battle to get their rights. Women empowerment cannot be done by mere words but by actions,” she said.

Replying to a question as to how many women will be given the ticket by the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, Goswami said winnability remains the criteria for political parties while selecting candidates.

“Ticket is given to those who could win,” she said, adding “Priyanka Gandhi experimented in Utter Pradesh and you know the results”.