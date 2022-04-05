Bills unpaid by developer, 100 families in Mohali’s Sunny Enclave left without power for 11 days
Amid the soaring temperatures, as many as 100 families in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123, have been forced to live without power since March 24.
Reason: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has disconnected their connections over non-payment of power bills for over six months. The dues, which have piled up to ₹15 lakh, have been collected from the residents but not paid forward by the coloniser, Bajwa Developers Private Limited.
The area falls under the Mohali sub-division and residents have been living here for the past two years.
President of the locality’s Residents’ Welfare Association, Vinod Kakkar said Sunny Enclave residents were faced with a double whammy of the summer’s scorching heat and no power for 11 days. “Though the developer has made arrangement for a generator, it provides power for a few hours only,” he said.
The colony gets power through a temporary meter installed by the PSPCL two years back. While the corporation had directed Bajwa Developers to erect their own electricity poles and underground wiring, the builder failed to do so.
The developer has been charging ₹8 per unit from the residents, but failed to deposit the amount with PSPCL.
Nakul Sharma, one of the affected residents, said they met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and were assured of a resolution soon. “What is our fault when we have been paying the bills regularly?” he questioned.
A senior PSPCL official said the power was disconnected owing to non-payment of bills for months.
The developers’ counsel, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said the outstanding amount will be cleared soon.
Notably, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, is currently in police custody after being arrested on March 29 for cheating two customers. On Monday, he was produced in court that extended his remand by two days. His son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, was also arrested in March, but later bailed out.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics