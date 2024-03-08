Bishnoi aide, 3 others caught with weapons in Mohali

Four persons, including a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested by Mohali police in differentcases, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Agarwal on Thursday. DSP Mohit Agarwal addressing press conference at Mataur police station in Mohali on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Police had recovered four illegal weapons from the accused, who according to police, were planning criminal activities in Mohali, he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the first case, a close associate of gangster Deepak Banur, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested by a team led by inspector Sukhbir Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station.

A .32-bore pistol and a .315-bore country-made pistol, along with four live cartridges, a bullet shell and a magazine, were recovered from the accused identified as Aman Kumar, 22, of Zirakpur. Inspired by gangster Deepak Banur, Kumar also has a tattoo of his face on his arm, the DSP said.

According to police sources, Kumar had used his country-made weapon as a bullet shell was recovered from him.

“It is clear by the bullet shell that he fired somewhere. We will investigate that soon. He is a notorious element and majorly inspired by Deepak Banur who is already lodged in Model Jail in Chandigarh. Kumar was here to commit a crime, but we are yet to ascertain his target and plans,” an officer said.

DSP Agarwal said Kumar was earlier arrested by the Sector 34 police under the Arms Act and had recently come out of jail. He has now been booked under the Arms Act at the Phase 1 police station.

In the second case, three men, identified as Navdeep Singh, Satnam Singh and Arshveer, all from Rajasthan, were nabbed with two country made pistols, along with five live cartridges and a small sharpened knife (kirch), the police said.

They were arrested by the Mataur police, led by station house officer inspector Gabbar Singh. A Mahindra XUV 500, bearing a Chandigarh number (CH-01-BC-0545) was also recovered from them.

The accused, according to DSP Agarwal, had reached here after committing a crime in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

While Navdeep was previously booked in four criminal cases in Sri Ganganagar, Satnam Singh was nominated in one.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Mataur police station. Police are investigating their associations with any gang. “With their arrest, we have been able to prevent both the modules from striking here. The trio escaped after firing in Sri Ganganagar recently. We got a tip-off regarding the same following which they were nabbed here,” DSP added.