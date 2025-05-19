Bishnoi gang member arrested after encounter

An associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the Muktsar district police after a brief encounter that resulted in a bullet injury in his leg late Saturday night. Deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Ramandeep Singh Gill said on Sunday that two firearms were recovered from the accused, identified as Abhishek. Police at the spot where the encounter took place in Muktsar on Saturday night. (HT Photo)

“A team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) was checking vehicles on the Malout-Abohar bypass when they spotted a suspected motorbike. When signalled to stop, Abhishek tried to flee and fired at the police. In a retaliatory action, Abhishek suffered a bullet injury in his leg, and he was rushed to the civil hospital. He is out of danger,” said the DSP.

An FIR has been registered against him at the Malout Sadar police station.

A preliminary police investigation suggested that Abhishek has been involved in arms supply, and he has at least two criminal cases against him in Haryana.