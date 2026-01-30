Bishnoi interviews: Furnish details of gang-linked firings since 2023, HC tells Punjab

Amid rise in the number of gangland killings in Punjab, the high court has sought details of such shooting incidents since 2023 from the police. The bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Deepak Manchanda was hearing a suo motu petition initiated in 2023 over two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aired by a private channel and alleged glorification of gangsters.

Seeking an affidavit of the director general of police by February 5, the court said: “The affidavit shall also set out whether the shooters who are involved in these incidents have been arrested and the steps that have been taken to arrest those on the run.”

The HC has told the DGP to specially focus on incidents which have been captured on CCTV cameras/mobile phones.

The court had summoned the DGP on December 24 last year after a kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, popularly known as Rana Balachauria, was shot dead around 5.30 pm on December 15 at a sports ground in Mohali’s Sector 79, barely 300m from the Sohana police station.

“The factum of a few criminals armed with pistols entering a stadium, firing several shots, and escaping in the presence of thousands of spectators and scores of policemen on duty, indicates that the criminals had a free run. There have been several other instances of targeted killings, some of which have been captured in CCTV footage,” the court had observed while summoning the DGP and seeking an affidavit from him.

The DGP, during the hearing, had told the court that Punjab Police have taken several steps to prevent and detect organised crime, including targeted killings and extortion. Several shooters involved in crimes have been identified and brought to book, the DGP had submitted. The detailed order of proceedings was released on Thursday.

The court also observed that there have been several instances where extortion calls have been made and it is likely that ‘protection’/ransom money has been paid. Hence, the DGP has been told to give the details of the extortion money recovered including the money trail and related investments.

The DGP has also been told to take immediate steps to install CCTV cameras in sensitive places in urban areas and further ensure that an adequate number of policemen are deployed for patrolling in urban areas.

“The DGP shall also identify the websites and social media platforms, where videos and posts that tend to glorify crime and criminals are being shared and take immediate steps to remove the same forthwith,” it ordered while asking the DGP to appear through video- conferencing on the next date of hearing.