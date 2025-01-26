Bishnoi mahasabha chief booked in rape case

Akhil Bharatiya Bishnoi Mahasabha president Devendra Bishnoi was booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl several times on the pretext of sending her abroad. The woman claimed that Devendra Bishnoi continued to harass her on mobile phone even after leaving Jaipur (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In her complaint to Adampur police in Hisar, the woman said that her parents told her to prepare for an English proficiency test so that she can study abroad.

“In 2023, my father introduced me to Akhil Bharatiya Bishnoi Mahasabha president Devendra Bishnoi during a meeting in Adampur. Bishnoi assured my father of helping and sponsoring my education. He told my father to send me to Chandigarh for IELTS coaching. In February 2024, he called me to Hyatt hotel in Chandigarh and raped me after spiking my drink. He also recorded the video of the incident,” she added.

The woman further alleged that when she objected, Devendra Bishnoi threatened to embroil her in a fake prostitution case, if she narrated the ordeal to anyone.

“As I failed to get six bands which are required for admission in Australia, I went back home. Then, Bishnoi continued to talk with my father and after some days he told my father to send me to Jaipur for IELTS coaching. He enrolled me in a coaching institute in Jaipur and in August 2024 his personal assistant Gaurav came and took me to his flat in Civil Lines area. He raped me there in August and September. He threatened to kill my family if I raised an objection to his misdeeds,” the woman added.

She further alleged that Bishnoi asked her to support him, and he would make her a star as he had good relations with Bollywood star Salman Khan. The woman claimed that Devendra Bishnoi continued to harass her on mobile phone even after leaving Jaipur in November last year and now she has revealed everything to her family.

Devendra Bishnoi and former Hisar MP and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are at loggerheads over control of Akhil Bharatiya Bishnoi Mahasabha. A few months ago, Devendra Bishnoi had accused Kuldeep Bishnoi of asking him to arrange funds for his son Bhavya Bishnoi’s election in Adampur constituency. Later, Devendra accused Kuldeep Bishnoi’s aide and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar of thrashing him in Delhi.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said that a case has been registered against Devendra Bishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-4(stalking), 376(2)(N) (repeated rapes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code (IPC). The SP said that the woman’s statement has been recorded in the court and a medical process is going on.

Despite repeated attempts, Devendra Bishnoi could not reach for a comment.