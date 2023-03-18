Bishnoi’s fresh interview surfaces, authorities mum

Chandigarh In an interaction with the TV anchor, Bishnoi is talking about the arrest made by Punjab Police in a case relating to a threatening email to singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh. (HT File Photo)

A day after Punjab Police and state’s prison’s department termed a TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi “not from Punjab jails”, his fresh interview surfaced on the same TV channel in which he is talking about latest events involving his gang and even showed the cell where he is lodged on the camera.

Though it is not clear if the fresh interview has been recorded in the Bathinda Central Jail where the gangster is lodged, he is wearing the same T-shirt and sporting the same look in the fresh interview as seen in one of the photographs released by Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav during a press conference on Thursday.

In an interaction with the TV anchor, Bishnoi is talking about the arrest made by Punjab Police in a case relating to a threatening email to singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh. A 15-year-old boy who allegedly sent the email was arrested on March 7, indicating that the fresh interview was done after that. It was the same day when Moose Wala’s parents protested outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding a CBI probe into their son’s death.

“The boy who was sent threatening email was not our member. Police investigation has showed that he was a student who wanted to hog limelight,” Bishnoi claimed in the fresh interview.

After the first interview of Bishnoi went viral, the Punjab DGP claimed it to be an old one. The DGP, accompanied by ADGP jails B Chandrashekar, reasoned that since Bishnoi is having long beard in the interview, it was not from Punjab jails. “Bishnoi was brought to Bathinda jail on March 8 after his police remand with the Jaipur police ended and during his appearance before a Talwandi Sabo court, he had short beard whereas in the interview, he is having a long beard. So, the interview seems old as he is not talking about Goindwal clash also,” the DGP had said, while issuing photograph of the gangster’s appearance in a court.

In the fresh interview, Bishnoi also talked about the February 26 clash that took place inside Goindwal Central Jail between his gang and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s group.

Two gangsters of Bhagwanpuira gang, Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Mohna, were killed by Bishnoi’s men Sachin Bhiwani and Ankit Sirsa. The attackers and those killed were all accused in the Moose Wala’s killing. In the interview, Bishnoi admitted that Bhagwanpuria’s men were killed at the behest of his gang member Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada.

The gangster even showed the cell where he is lodged on the camera. “Mujhe to sara time is cell main his rakhte hain, ek minute bhi bahar nhi nikalte. Kabhi kabhar tareek pe le jaate hain bahar is cell se,” the gangster said.

Punjab DGP and ADGP prisons didn’t reply to repeated calls and text messages on the fresh interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON