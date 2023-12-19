Bizman booked for duping Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher of 8 crore

A week after local member of Parliament Kirron Kher filed a police complaint against Manimajra-based businessman for duping her of ₹8 crore, police lodged an FIR against him on Monday. In her complaint, Kirron Kher stated she was a resident of Sector 7-A, serving Chandigarh as member of Parliament for the last 10 years. “I am an old lady, keeping ill health. Chaitanya Aggarwal cheated me and despite my several requests misappropriated the funds,” she alleged. (Getty image)

Chaitanya Aggarwal, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, NAC, Manimajra, was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal, who had earlier alleged threat to him and his family from Kher, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea filed in court on December 14. A fresh plea will be filed, his advocate Pradhuman Garg said. He has already been provided protection for one week by the high court.

She submitted that in August this year, Aggarwal persuaded her to invest in various schemes. Therefore, she deposited ₹8 crore through RTGS in his bank account at ICICI, Sector 11, Panchkula branch, from her HDFC bank account.

Aggarwal had promised to return the amount within one month with interest at the rate of 18%.

But he was known to be a fraud. He was into business of real estate, and mischievously lured people to invest and duped them. He did not invest money of the people, rather misappropriated it for his personal use, she alleged.

After her requests to return the money, he started dilly dallying, made excuses and even fled to Dubai to avoid her. When she somehow managed to contact him, he informed that he will be returning to India in the first week of December.

But he failed to return the money on coming back to India, she alleged, adding that he had usurped the entire amount for his own use.

Police oppose anticipatory bail plea

Earlier, strongly opposing the anticipatory bail plea of the accused, police had stated in their reply to the district court that there was strong apprehension that the accused could leave India after grabbing the huge amount and invest it elsewhere.

During questioning, he failed to answer many questions related to the investment. “It is thus prayed that his anticipatory bail plea be dismissed,” police had said.