Bizman claims threat from Punjab minister, HC seeks report from DGP

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought an affidavit from the Punjab director general of police (DGP) on a petition by a Hoshiarpur businessman claiming a threat to his life and livelihood from state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian. The petitioner, Malkiat Singh, has alleged that the minister is making illegal demands of giving him “share without making any investment” in his business (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of justice Deepak Gupta also sought responses from Mundian and 14 others, made party to the case, by July 14. “In the meantime, the threat perception to the life and liberty of the petitioner and his family shall be assessed and if any threat is found, necessary protection shall be given,” the bench ordered after hearing the petition on Wednesday.

The petitioner, Malkiat Singh, has alleged that the minister is making illegal demands of giving him “share without making any investment” in his business. “…respondent No.8 is bent upon to close the business of the petitioner and his brother by hook or crook, unless his demands are met out,” the petition alleged.

According to the plea, the petitioner and his brother are into the work of installing the power take-off gear box in trolleys, stated to be a popular business in India.

The minister came to the business place last year and placed an order for a trolley, which was delivered to him. But he never paid any amount, rather he started pressuring the petitioner and his brother to give high amount of share in their business, the plea alleged, adding that since they refused to oblige him, the minister issued threats to them. The petitioner further said he started getting threat calls from gangsters at the “behest of the minister” and his brother was fired at in December. The police were approached. However, no action was taken.

Acknowledging the nature of allegations as “serious”, the court asked the DGP to file a status report by way of his personal affidavit.