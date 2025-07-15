Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Bizman robbed off Mercedes in Panchkula: Mastermind with long list of crimes in net

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 10:26 AM IST

The mastermind has a significant criminal history, with 32 cases in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act and Gangster Act, shared DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya

Two weeks after a 42-year-old Mumbai-based businessman was robbed of his Mercedes car near Nada Sahib gurdwara on July 1, Panchkula police have cracked the case with the arrest of the mastermind.

Two other accused, Sukhjeet Singh, 33, from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and Sukhbir Singh, 29, from Kiratpur, Rupnagar, were already arrested on July 7. (HT)
Identified as Dara Singh, hailing from Rupnagar, Punjab, he has a significant criminal history, with 32 cases in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act and Gangster Act, shared DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya.

Two other accused, Sukhjeet Singh, 33, from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and Sukhbir Singh, 29, from Kiratpur, Rupnagar, were already arrested on July 7. Further interrogation led to the arrest of the mastermind from Punjab, he said.

On the night of July 1, the victim, Aarif Sheikh, was driving his 2014 model Mercedes car from Nada Sahib Road towards Peer Muchalla. He was suddenly intercepted by a car near Peer Baba Dargah, Sector 3. The three car occupants, who claimed to be cops, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, began searching his vehicle.

The trio then threatened Sheikh with a pistol, forced him into the backseat of their car, and robbed him of his Mercedes, two mobile phones, a gold chain and wrist watch. The accused reportedly drove Sheikh around nearby areas for some time before abandoning him near a toll plaza on the Panchkula-Shimla highway and making off with his Mercedes.

Following the arrest of the three accused, police have recovered the Mercedes, the Honda Amaze car used in the crime, a gold chain, two iPhones, a watch worth 2.5 lakh, Apple earbuds and a dummy pistol.

DCP Dahiya stated that the accused had previously served jail time together and were currently out on bail. Their motive was to quickly sell the stolen property, but police foiled their plans. The police are now investigating their links to other crimes in Haryana and possible involvement in incidents across other states.

