BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”.
He was addressing a press conference here.
“The BJP had come to power on the promise of employment for youth. But how it puts jobs on sale was evident from the police constable paper leak case in which question paper was sold for up to ₹10 lakh,” he alleged.
He said all the recruitment done by the current government, whether it was for the post of patwari, junior office assistant or police, was mired in controversies.
Rana claimed that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced a CBI probe into the police paper leak case but it was only a bluff and the government was trying to shield the politicians of the ruling party and police officers involved in the scam which was more than ₹100 crore.
He also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. Rana said the price of LPG cylinders has gone up from ₹400 to ₹1,150 while the prices of food items have also soared.
“However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
The Congress MLA said that the state BJP government made tall claims of bringing investment worth more than ₹96,000 crore to the state while the reality is otherwise and as the industry was leaving the state.
“As per a government reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha, 57 micro small and medium industrial units have closed down operations in the state from July 1, 2020, to July 20, 2022,” he said.
‘Sack Punjab health minister’
Rana also urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to sack his health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who “humiliated” a senior medical professional and vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Dr Raj Bahadur.
He said Dr Raj Bahadur belonged to Una in Himachal Pradesh and is the pride of the state and the country.
“The maltreatment of such a senior doctor is condemnable and will not be tolerated at any cost. If the Punjab health minister is not sacked, the Himachal community living in Chandigarh will launch a stir against the Punjab government,” he said.
He said with comedy one can entertain people but it takes an experienced hand to run the government.
“The AAP government in Punjab is in fact a comedy government. It is also to be blamed for the rise of anti-India ideology like Khalistan,” he alleged.
Jai Ram takes up Hatti community’s tribal status with Amit Shah
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he had taken up the matter of granting tribal status to the Hatti community with Union home minister Amit Shah, who had assured him that a final call will be taken on the matter soon. The chief minister said the union minister assured him that the government would soon take a final call on this issue in the larger interest of the Hatti community.
Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India. The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also.
Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba's historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair. Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
