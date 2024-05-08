BJP cared for apple growing regions: BJP’s spokesperson

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sandeepini Bhardwaj on Tuesday claimed that the BJP leadership in the state was concerned about the apple-growing regions. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sandeepini Bhardwaj added that the Jai Ram government worked extensively to strengthen the fruit mandi. (HT Photo)

“Jai Ram’s government made full payment to the farmers for the apples purchased under the market intervention scheme,” said Bhardwaj while addressing a press conference in Shimla. “It unfortunate that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regime has been unable to pay ₹80 under the MIS to the farmers,” he said.

He added that the Jai Ram government worked extensively to strengthen the fruit mandi. “All the markets of Rohru, Shilaru, Sainj, Parala, Kharapathar Kullu and Bajaura were prepared under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. But the Sukhu-led Congress government could not lay the foundation stone or inaugurate even a single mandi even after one and a half years,” he said, adding that the construction work, started by the previous BJP government, was halted.

“A new processing plant in Parala and was set up made operational during the Jai Ram government. After processing the apples in the nucleus, the pulp was thrown into the drain. Efforts were also made to make organic fertilizer from it, but Jai Ram Thakur went two steps further and planned to produce pectin from the remaining pulp which makes jams and jellies,” he said adding that 90% of the country’s pectin is imported from China. “Not t only a processing plant was set up in Parala, but a pectin unit was also set up there and a controlled atmospheric plant was also set up. He alleged that the Congress government also ended the anti-helmet subsidy for farmers.

Bhardwaj said the best research in hereditary and primitive farming in this country was earlier done through oxen and non-scientific methods, but now organic farming is being done in this country using the best technology.