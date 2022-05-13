BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, his third visit in just over a month.
Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23.
The former Union health minister will arrive at Kangra airport in the morning and straight head to Dharamshala, where he will inaugurate the three-day national workshop of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
Thereafter, Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Later, the BJP chief will go to Mandi to meet family of Congress veteran and former Union telecom minister Pandit Sukhram.
A battery of senior BJP leaders will also address various sessions of the BJYM workshop, to be attended by national office-bearers and functionaries of the BJP’s youth wing from various states.
BJYM state president Amit Thakur said Nadda will deliver a lecture on the journey of the party from ‘Jan Sangh to BJP’.
Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named ‘Sushasan Patrika’.
-
Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi
Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at Hanumanghat in Mandi on Thursday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke. His brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, grandson Aayush Sharma, along with his wife Arpita Sharma and kids flew from Mumbai to be with the family at this hour of grief.
-
SFJ issues fresh threats to Himachal CM, DGP
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice in an audio message sent through a mail to media houses issued fresh threats to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu on Thursday. He announced a reward of $25,000 to anyone who will provide information about foreign visits of Thakur and Kundu.
-
Police recruitment paper leak questions credibility of HP govt exams
The recent cancellation of the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam following the paper leak has not only cast a shadow on the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government but also put a question mark on the fairness of similar exams conducted by other government departments in a state that ranks eighth on the country's unemployment index. The Himachal Police Recruitment Board is headed by an additional director general of police rank officer.
-
VB arrest Haryana public prosecutor in Hisar court
The Haryana vigilance bureau on Thursday have arrested district attorney (DA) Mahender Pal, posted at district Hisar court, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police. A VB spokesperson said complainant ASI Subhash Chander had approached the VB after the public prosecutor had allegedly sought money in lieu of forwarding challan in the trial court.
-
Seven get life imprisonment, six 14-year jail in Panipat
Seven people, including gangster Prasanna alias Lambu, were awarded life imprisonment, six were jailed for 14 years and two were awarded imprisonment of two years by the Panipat district court convicting them in a murder and attempt to murder case involving a liquor contractor in Noorwala of Panipat district in December 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics